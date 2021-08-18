The New Hampshire Judicial Branch on Wednesday released additional documents related to the arrest of shock rocker Marilyn Manson for allegedly spitting upon and blowing mucous at a videographer during an Aug. 18, 2019 concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.
Manson, 52, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, has been charged by Gilford police with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and an arrest warrant was issued for him in October 2019. The charges are “Class A” misdemeanors, meaning that each is punishable by up to a year in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.
On July 2, Manson turned himself at the Los Angeles Police Department on the New Hampshire charges and he was released on personal recognizance bond.
Tammy Jackson, spokesperson for the N.H. Judicial Branch, said Wednesday that while no court hearing has been scheduled for Manson, he would likely have to appear at the 4th Circuit Court, District Division in Laconia. That hearing is tentatively set to take place at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 2.
“The defendant has the option to file an appearance and waiver and forego an in person arraignment,” Jackson said in an mail, adding that “If the defendant and the prosecutor were to reach a plea agreement, and that agreement were to be approved by a judge, it is possible that the defendant could avoid a court appearance entirely.”
According to Gilford Police Sgt. Corey J. O’Connor, footage obtained from Susan Fountain, the videographer, showed that that at about 19 minutes into his set, Manson approached Fountain and spat “a large amount of saliva toward her and the camera. The saliva is all over the lens and drips down.”
The incident was displayed live to the audience on large video screens on the sides of the stage.
Fountain said both her hands were struck by Warner’s saliva, adding that she used tissues to clean them and her lens before resuming filming.
Some six-and-a-half minutes later, O’Connor wrote in his request for an arrest warrant, the performer “approaches Fountain kneels down and [covers] his left nostril. Warner blows a significant amount of mucous at Fountain.”
This time, Fountain put her video camera down and went to a restroom to wash Warner’s bodily fluids off her hands and arms, the court documents said. She also met with her director who told her to remain in an office for the remainder of Manson’s act.
After Manson had unplugged his nose at Fountain, a second camera shows him, wearing a costume made of feathers, “point and laugh at Fountain as she gets down and walks away,” wrote O’Connor.
Both alleged assaults were captured via private cameras and were uploaded to YouTube, said O’Connor, who also spoke with Jason Jenkins, the operation manager at Bank of NH Pavilion, who told him that “he had seen at least one of the incidents via live feed.”
On Sept. 4, 2019, O’Connor said he spoke with Scott Adair, who is identified as Manson’s business manager, and who “advised he was at the concert and did witness the spitting incident.”