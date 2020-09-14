A man told Manchester police a man tried to rob him and stabbed him in the alleyway behind 150 Amory St. on Sunday afternoon.
The victim told police he was walking his dog when he was approached by the robber about 4 p.m.
"The two struggled and the suspect started swinging a knife around, stabbing the victim twice," police said in a news release.
The stabbing victim went to Elliot Hospital to get his wounds treated.
The robber is described as a White man in his 20s or 30s. He has medium-length hair with a ”flip” on the front, tattoos on his neck, and another tattoo of a word around his eye, police said. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711. You may also call the Crimeline at 603-624-4040.