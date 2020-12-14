Exeter police are trying to track down a Dunkin’ thief who allegedly swiped a jar with about $100 in donations for a local woman in need of a kidney transplant.
Police responded to the Dunkin’ on Portsmouth Avenue in Exeter just before 7 p.m. on Sunday to investigate the report of a theft.
According to Police Chief Stephan Poulin, officers checked the area and two hotels on Portsmouth Avenue, but had no luck finding the thief.
The jar was being used to collect donations to benefit Deborah Brown, an Exeter woman and longtime teacher on the Seacoast who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 kidney failure.
Brown, who has battled diabetes for many years, is in need of a living donor kidney transplant.
In addition to the collection jar set up at Dunkin’, friends have also created a GoFundMe page titled “One for Deb Brown” that has raised nearly $21,000 to help with the out-of-pocket medical bills related to treatment.
“She is receiving iron infusions and other treatments, but may soon need to start renal dialysis while she waits for an organ donor. Due to her chronic illness and COVID-19 concerns, she has had to step back from her teaching, which is her true passion and ‘gift,’ to focus on her health. The financial burdens associated with the various treatments are overwhelming,” the page said, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/one-for-deb-brown
Brown has taught at Sacred Heart School in Hampton, North Hampton School, and St. Patrick Academy of Portsmouth, according to Seacoastonline.com.
Police released images from surveillance footage showing the suspect wearing a puffy black winter jacket and hood, jeans, white sneakers, and a mask.
Poulin said police are waiting for additional surveillance footage to review as part of their investigation.
Anyone with information on the theft is asked to call the Exeter Police Department at 772-1212. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Seacoast Crime Stoppers at 431-1199 or via its website, seacoastcrimestoppers.com.