CANTERBURY — A man faces charges after police say he brandished a gun at another driver on Interstate 93 Friday afternoon.
State police say Jeffrey Hallock Saucier, 29, of Dorchester, was driving a black Volvo sedan south on Interstate 93. Around 2 p.m., state police said, he would not allow another car to pass him.
When the other driver did pass Saucier’s Volvo, state police say Saucier brandished a handgun at the other driver. The driver called state police around 2:10 p.m.
The other driver followed Saucier until state troopers caught up to them, and pulled Saucier over. State police say they found a handgun on Saucier.
Saucier was arrested and charged with felony reckless conduct. He was released on bail for arraignment Feb. 13 in Merrimack County Superior Court.