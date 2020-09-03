A Dover man who allegedly assaulted an infant earlier this year has been indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court.
Shaun Champey, 30, fractured both of the baby’s legs, her ribs and her shoulder blade, according to police.
Prosecutors say Champey shook the baby so hard it made her nose bleed.
Champey was arrested in March after Dover police and the NH Division of Children, Youth and Families were notified by staff at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital.
The baby had been brought to the hospital by her mother and it was discovered that the femur in her left leg was fractured.
Detectives and child protective workers from DCYF conducted an investigation and determined Champey caused the injury while caring for the baby.
They also say that this was not the first time Champey had shaken the infant.
According to court paperwork, the abuse began sometime after the baby was born on Feb. 2.
Champey faces five first-degree assault charges which are special felonies. Each carries a penalty of 10 to 30 years in prison.
Champey was released after his arrest on personal recognizance bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned at Strafford County Superior Court in Dover on Oct. 14, according to court paperwork.