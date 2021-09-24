A Dover man was arrested Friday morning in Portsmouth, and charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a retired police sergeant on Tuesday. 

Craig Sprowl, 45, of Dover, was arrested at a Portsmouth hotel on Friday morning. He has been charged with negligent homicide in the crash that killed retired Hudson police Sgt. Donna Briggs.

Sprowl's wife, Angela Sprowl, 40, of Dover was arrested with him Friday morning. She has been charged with hindering apprehension. 

New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes said during a Friday news conference that the investigation into Briggs' death has been complicated, and is still ongoing. 

Police had released photos and surveillance photos of the vehicle, a blue GMC Yukon, late Tuesday. The SUV had a sizable dent in the hood on the passenger side. 

State police said the vehicle was  the SUV they believe Sprowl was driving in Derry, parked at a business called Top Line Motorsports. 

On Friday morning, state police found the Sprowls at a hotel in Portsmouth. They were arrested without incident, Noyes said, though he added that Craig Sprowl had been hospitalized. 

The Rockingham County Attorney's Office will handle the prosecution. 