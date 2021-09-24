Dover man arrested in Kingston hit-and-run that killed retired police officer By Josie Albertson-Grove New Hampshire Union Leader Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Updated 10 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email +1 Donna Briggs Provided by Hudson Police Department +1 State police are looking for a blue GMC Yukon, shown here in surveillance video near where retired police officer Donna Briggs was hit as she bicycled on Route 125 in Kingston Tuesday. New Hampshire State Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Dover man was arrested Friday morning in Portsmouth, and charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a retired police sergeant on Tuesday. Craig Sprowl, 45, of Dover, was arrested at a Portsmouth hotel on Friday morning. He has been charged with negligent homicide in the crash that killed retired Hudson police Sgt. Donna Briggs.Sprowl's wife, Angela Sprowl, 40, of Dover was arrested with him Friday morning. She has been charged with hindering apprehension. New Hampshire State Police Col. Nathan Noyes said during a Friday news conference that the investigation into Briggs' death has been complicated, and is still ongoing. Police had released photos and surveillance photos of the vehicle, a blue GMC Yukon, late Tuesday. The SUV had a sizable dent in the hood on the passenger side. State police said the vehicle was the SUV they believe Sprowl was driving in Derry, parked at a business called Top Line Motorsports. On Friday morning, state police found the Sprowls at a hotel in Portsmouth. They were arrested without incident, Noyes said, though he added that Craig Sprowl had been hospitalized. The Rockingham County Attorney's Office will handle the prosecution. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Kingston Hit And Run Donna Briggs Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Trooper arrested for violating computer pornography law Bedford hotel remains closed weeks after double murder Cleared of attempted murder, sexual assault, Manchester man will spend the next 5 1/2 years in prison Many turn a blind eye to child abuse/neglect Man told officers he drank eight to 10 beers before double-fatal accident Manchester man charged with child enticement in Newbury, Mass. posts bail Former Concord High teacher to plead guilty to sex crimes 9 people facing felonies in Walmart shoplifting, theft incidents Windham man, 49, charged with shoplifting $3,500 worth of cosmetics Ransomware disrupts services at Coos County Family Health Services in Berlin Request News Coverage