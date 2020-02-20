DOVER – A 28-year-old Dover man facing a charge of felonious sexual assault related to an alleged incident last month with an 8-year-old girl has been released from jail.
Christopher Nash was taken into custody at his residence at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a press release from Dover police officials.
An affidavit prepared by Det. Sgt. Mark Nadeau says that on Jan. 12, police responded to a residence on Durrell Street after two young girls asked to use a phone to call 911.
The adult residents told detectives that the alleged victim was upset and “holding back tears” as she disclosed the incident, which allegedly happened early that morning during a sleepover.
The police officers made contact with the 8-year-old girl and she was taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital for a medical evaluation. The girl’s mother was contacted.
The second girl was taken to Dover Police Department to speak with detectives.
Nadeau and Det. Adam Gaudreault went to Winter Street to speak with Nash at the apartment where he was living.
According to Nadeau’s affidavit, Nash was home alone and unaware of the report made by the children.
Nash told police he left the house at 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 and did not return home until 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Nash said he slept at his mother’s house on Belknap Street after visiting a friend.
When questioned further, Nash acknowledged he lied about the events of Saturday night and Sunday morning, but maintained he did not touch the child.
Police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and on Jan. 24 found a unicorn themed sleep mask and a pair of black earmuffs which were allegedly used during the assault.
After his arrest, Nash was held on $25,000 cash bail prior to his arraignment on Thursday at Strafford County Superior Court.
According to an official at the jail, Nash was released from the Strafford County House of Corrections at 4 p.m. on Thursday.