DOVER -- A 66-year-old city man is accused of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse images.
Richard Brown, who lives on School Street, was indicted by a grand jury at Strafford County Superior Court last week. He is charged with 10 counts of possessing child sexual abuse images and 10 counts of distributing child sexual abuse images.
Some of the images include those of infant and prepubescent females, according to the indictments.
If found guilty, Brown could spend the rest of his life behind bars.
Each of the distribution charges are special felonies punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.
The possession charges are Class A felonies, meaning Brown could be spending 7½ to 15 years in prison on each of those charges if he is convicted of them.
Assistant County Attorney Emily Garod said on Wednesday that the indictments were a result of a joint investigation between the New Hampshire Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Dover Police Department and the Strafford County Sheriff’s Office.
“The defendant is alleged to have distributed the child porn to an officer working in a law enforcement capacity,” Garod said via email.
Garod said it is not believed any local children are in danger.
“There is no information to suggest the children in the images/videos were known to him, or are local,” Garod said.
None of the city's public schools are located close to the downtown street where Brown lives.
Nobody was home on Wednesday afternoon at the duplex where Brown lives.
According to court paperwork, all of the distribution charges are from July 3-6, 2018. All of the possession charges are from Dec. 12, 2018.
Since this was a direct indictment, Lt. Brant Dolleman of the city police department said there is no booking photo of Brown available.
Brown is scheduled to be arraigned in Strafford County Superior Court on March 5.