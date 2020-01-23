DOVER – A city man was handcuffed and taken into custody Thursday after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a woman more than four years ago.
Korey Dean, 27, of Dover, was convicted on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, kidnapping, one count of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon and simple assault at Strafford County Superior Court just before noon.
Dean’s family members cried as the verdict was read.
Prosecutors claimed that Dean threatened to cut off the woman’s head and her tattoo during the incident on Oct. 27, 2015, but jurors found Dean not guilty on the two criminal threatening charges related to those alleged statements.
The criminal threatening charge Dean was found guilty of was related to the fact that he held a knife over the woman during the incident.
This was the second trial for Dean. In February of 2019, jurors declared they were deadlocked after more than two days of deliberation.
Assistant County Attorney Chelsea Lane said prosecutors and advocates are thankful the jurors listened to all of the evidence presented during the second trial, which started on Jan. 14.
“I hope this sends the message to other victims of crimes of this nature that if they report it to police, it will be followed up on thoroughly, and the county attorney’s office will prosecute it to the fullest extent possible,” Lane said.
A sentencing hearing for Dean will be held on March 27 at 1 p.m. Dean faces up to 35 years in prison.