MERRIMAC, Massachusetts — A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 18 months in jail Monday after admitting to a Newburyport District Court judge he could be found guilty of possession of a Class A drug to distribute and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.
Hayden Proulx, 27, of Dover saw a conspiracy to violate drug laws charge dismissed.
As part of his plea deal, all but 90 days of his sentence were suspended for 18 months while on probation. During his stint on probation, Proulx must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens. He was given credit for 47 days already served behind bars.
Proulx was arrested Nov. 23 following a traffic stop by state police on Interstate 495 south in Merrimac by Trooper Matthew Devito, according to Sgt. Edward Troy's report.
The sergeant was conducting drug enforcement in the Lawrence and Methuen area as part of a larger task force looking to combat the flow of drugs in that area and from Maine.
"I know that the city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and the surrounding area, including Methuen, is rampant with drug distribution," Troy wrote in his report. "I know that the city of Lawrence, Massachusetts, is the major source city for fentanyl and cocaine for the New England area. As a result, people involved in the use and distribution of these drugs travel from far and wide to purchase these illegal drugs in this area."
Troy added in his report that because of intense supply and demand, prices are "extremely low" compared to other areas.
About 7 p.m. that day, Troy noticed a suspicious black Buick that merged onto Interstate 495 from Route 110. He quickly learned the car was unregistered and appeared to have attached plates.
Troy then radioed ahead to another state trooper to pull over the car on the highway. Trooper Matthew Devito made the stop in Merrimac. Troy then drove to Merrimac to assist Devito with the traffic stop.
"I observed both the male driver (Proulx) and the female passenger of the vehicle to have track marks on their hands and arms indicating intravenous drug use," Troy wrote in the report.
The passenger told troopers that the car belonged to her but was registered by her grandmother. Troy asked where they had been going and from where they came. Both gave inconsistent answers.
Troy soon learned that Proulx had warrants for his arrest out of Maine based on drug-related offenses, including trafficking. Proulx was then handcuffed and arrested by Devito.
During a search of the car, troopers found a scale, rubber balloons, wrapping material and three baggies containing fentanyl. The passenger was summonsed to court while Proulx was driven to the Newbury police barracks and booked, according to court records.
"(The passenger) subsequently admitted that they had gone to the Lawrence area to purchase drugs that her boyfriend purchased by meeting his supplier on a side street in either Lawrence or Methuen," Troy wrote in his report.