A Dover man pleaded guilty Tuesday to strangling his wife and father in 2018 and sentenced to 35 years to life.
Jeramie Colella, 47, pleaded guilty almost three years after the deaths of his father, Francis “Frank” Colella, 69, and his wife, Joanna Colella, 43, in August 2018. Jeramie Colella initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, police first learned of the deaths when Jeramie Colella approached a Dover police officer and said he had killed his wife and father.
Police went to Colella’s Tideview Drive condo, and found Joanna Colella and Francis Colella’s bodies in a hall closet. The state’s chief medical examiner later determined both had died by manual strangulation.
Colella was arrested, and held in jail as prosecutors investigated the killings.
In late December 2018, Colella was indicted on charges of first-degree murder for killing his father, and second-degree murder for killing his wife, and on two counts of reckless second-degree murder for causing the two deaths “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life,” according to a statement from the Attorney General’s Office.
The Attorney General’s Office said Tuesday they negotiated an agreement with Colella’s attorneys.
Colella has pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. He was sentenced to serve 35 years to life in the New Hampshire State Prison.