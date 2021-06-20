Dover police are investigating a shooting at a home on New Rochester Road.
Dover police and fire personnel responded to reports of a shooting at 42 New Rochester Road around 3:41 p.m. Sunday, police said in a statement.
According to police, a 35-year-old male was shot multiple times. The man, whose name was not released Sunday night, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital and then to a hospital in Boston, Mass., for treatment.
“All of those involved in the incident have been identified and at this time there is no threat to the public,” Dover Police Capt. David Terlemezian said in a statement.
The investigation remains ongoing. No further information is expected to be released Sunday night, police said.