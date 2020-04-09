Dover police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed the Bank of America on Thursday morning.
Surveillance images taken at the 180 Washington Street branch show the man was wearing what appeared to be a blue long-sleeved shirt on his head, a surgical mask, a gray Nike brand sweatshirt and pajama pants with pink, white and black checkering.
The Nike sweatshirt and pajama pants were abandoned near the scene and police officials say the suspect was last seen wearing a pink shirt, pink pants and dark colored shorts over the pants.
Sgt. Mark Nadeau said the man was last seen fleeing the area on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 742-4646. Anonymous tips can be called into the Dover Crimeline at 749-6000.