DOVER – A city restaurant owner being detained in Lebanon was charged with murder and torture on Tuesday.
Amer Fakhoury, 57, was taken into custody on Sept. 12 while on a family vacation to his home country. He allegedly served as a senior warden at the notorious Khiam detention center in the 1980s and 1990s and is accused of being the “Butcher of Khiam.”
Fakhoury’s family and attorney have been pleading for his release on humanitarian grounds. Fakhoury has Stage 4 lymphoma and has lost an estimated 60 pounds since being detained.
Celine Atallah, who represents Fakhoury, could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday morning.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-NH, has also been working to free Fakhoury. She said last week that she was drafting sanctions “to hold those accountable who are complicit in Mr. Fakhoury’s arrest, beating and prolonged detention.”
Up until this time, Fakhoury had not been charged with the crimes of murder and torture. The accusations will likely carry a death sentence if he is convicted.
It is unclear if Fakhoury can stand trial given his physical condition.
An official speaking on condition of anonymity told the Associated Press that Judge Najat Abu Shakra charged Fakhoury with “murder and attempted murder of prisoners inside Khiam prison as well as kidnapping and torture.”
The prison was abandoned after Israeli forces left southern Lebanon in 2000 after an 18-year occupation.
The charges are separate from a lawsuit against Fakhoury filed by former inmates at Khiam prison. The questioning in that case was supposed to take place on Monday but was postponed until Feb. 17 due to Fakhoury’s chemotherapy treatments, according to the Associated Press.
Fakhoury is one of hundreds of people who served in the South Lebanon Army and fled the country. According to his family and Atallah, he went back on assurances that there would be no issue with his return.
When Fakhoury and his family arrived in Lebanon, officials kept his American passport, claiming they needed it to do a background check and told him to reclaim it on Sept. 11.
When he did so, they said his file was not ready and to come back on Sept. 12, the day he was detained on outdated charges of dealing with and visiting Israel. A judge has already dropped those charges because two decades have passed since the alleged incidents.
No date has yet been set for a tribunal on the murder and torture charges, according to the Associated Press.