PORTSMOUTH -- A Dover woman is facing drunk driving and reckless conduct charges after state police say she drove across a median at the Portsmouth traffic circle before driving the wrong way on Route 16 late Sunday.
According to state police, Adrienne Lessard, 33, was spotted about 11:57 p.m. by Officer Stephen O’Connor of the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol as he was headed southbound on Route 16 in Portsmouth. O’Connor reported seeing a 2017 Subaru Legacy facing the wrong way, stopped in the breakdown lane.
According to state police, officers determined Lessard entered the Portsmouth traffic circle from Route 1 Bypass south, then drove over the curbing and through a grass median that separates the ramps to Route 16. She then allegedly headed northbound on Route 16 in the southbound lanes for approximately a half-mile before pulling over in the breakdown lane.
Police said Lessard displayed signs of possible alcohol impairment and asked her to participate in field sobriety testing. State police arrested Lessard on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct.
Lessard refused post-arrest alcohol testing and was transported to the Rockingham County jail, where she was released on bail, police said. She is scheduled to be arraigned July 9 at Rockingham Superior Court.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked by police to contact State Trooper Matthew Bailey at 223-4381 or Matthew.Bailey@dos.nh.gov.