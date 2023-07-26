Dover woman charged with selling cocaine to overdose victim Staff Report Jul 26, 2023 Jul 26, 2023 Updated 40 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Ashley Q. Holt Provided by Exeter Police Department Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Exeter police charged a 40-year-old Dover woman with selling cocaine to an adult male who died in March from an overdose.Ashley Q. Holt was arrested Tuesday on two felony charges of selling drugs, one of which was enhanced to a death resulting charge, according to a news release.On March 9, Exeter police and fire responded to a home for a man who was not breathing and CPR was in progress. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.A toxicology report later listed the cause of death as “acute combined alcohol and cocaine toxicity,” according to the release.Police found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Holt, who was set to appear in Rockingham Superior Court on Wednesday.Exeter police received support from Rockingham and Strafford County Sheriff’s Offices and the U.S. Marshal’s N.H. Joint Fugitive Task Force on the case. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty to tax crimes in Delaware court Dover woman charged with selling cocaine to overdose victim Rudy Giuliani admits spewing lies about Georgia election workers who sued him for defamation Manchester man on parole for infant's murder arrested after domestic dispute Mass. man held without bail after fatal Sanbornton crash Police raid home of former Orlando Sentinel managing editor Jane Healy in drug investigation Load more {{title}} Most Popular Two men arrested for lewd acts on Dorrs Pond Cold case Portsmouth murder solved after 41 years Derry man charged with child sexual assault Nashua man facing felonies after private sexual images posted online Driver in Sanbornton fatal crash charged with negligent homicide, DWI Killer of Portsmouth woman in 1981 identified by authorities Bribes. Murder. Suicide. The death of South Carolina's Mexican combo-plate king Pembroke teen charged in Manchester shooting Manchester man on parole for infant's murder arrested after domestic dispute Authorities look for escapee from Manchester halfway house Share your view with New Hampshire. What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor Letters may be up to 250 words. Longer opinions can be sent to opinion@unionleader.com. Request News Coverage