A Dover woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument over custody of a child has been charged with domestic violence.
Police responded to 4 Sylvan Drive at 7 a.m. on Friday after a man called 911 to report that he had been stabbed.
Upon arrival, the victim told officers Briana Buonopane, 28, struck him in the face, pushed him up against a wall and then stabbed him in the right arm with a knife. The man had a stab wound on his right arm, according to a news release.
Police recovered a knife from a kitchen sink which appeared to have blood on it, according to the news release.
Buonopane was arrested and released on personal recognizance bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned at Strafford County Superior Court on July 30.
Buonopane faces 3½ to 7 years in prison if she is convicted of the Class B felony.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Dover police at 742-4646.