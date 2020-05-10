ROCHESTER -- A Dover woman was arrested after being clocked driving 111 mph Saturday shortly after being pulled over earlier that day for speeding, New Hampshire State Police said.
Nicole George, 31, was charged with reckless operation after the second stop Saturday afternoon on Route 16 in Rochester, where a state trooper clocked her driving 111 mph in a 65 mph zone, state police said in a news release Sunday.
George was initially stopped for driving 90 mph in a 50 mph zone just after noon on Saturday in a gray Honda Pilot, according to the news release. She was issued a summons for speeding and released, state police said.
About 13 minutes later, another state trooper observed the same vehicle going 111 mph on Route 16 in Rochester, state police said.
George was pulled over again and this time arrested on a charge of reckless operation, according to the release. Troopers also found about 40 grams of heroin/fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine in her possession, according to the news release.
George is scheduled to appear in 7th Circuit Court on June 16 in Dover to answer to the reckless operation charge, the news release said. Additional drug charges were expected to be filed upon completion of the investigation, according to the news release.