A Manchester man was arrested after the city's downtown area experienced a swarm of off-road-vehicles overnight Friday, police said.
Police said drivers of the two ATVs and one dirt bike were swerving, revving their engines, popping wheelies and giving officers the middle finger.
Police initiated a cruiser chase but aborted it for safety reasons.
A search led to a person driving an ATV on the West Side near Kimball and Upland streets. Ira Grayson, 34, was charge with riot, disobeying a police officer, and operating under the influence of liquor.
He was released on bail.