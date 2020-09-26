Police say the driver who crashed Friday evening in downtown Manchester took a corner too fast, and was under the influence of alcohol.
Bystanders called 911 around 8 p.m. when a car turned off Elm Street onto Merrimack Street, hit parked cars and landed on its roof, said Captain Al Aldenberg of the Manchester Police Department.
When police arrived found a car on its roof in the middle of Merrimack Street near Elm Street. Police identified the driver as Jennifer Marchant, 48, of Manchester.
Marchant was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol (second offense).
No one was hurt in the crash.