CONCORD -- Dozens of people are part of a class-action lawsuit against the state of New Hampshire alleging physical, sexual and emotional abuse over decades by staff against minors being held at a state-run juvenile detention facility in Manchester.
The lawsuit, filed Saturday in Merrimack County Superior Court, represents men and women who were at the Youth Development Center (YDC), now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center. The YDC is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office.
According to the lawsuit, staff and administrators at YDC were aware of the abuse and attempted to keep it from becoming public.
“These horrific acts of abuse were perpetrated by the very individuals who were legally responsible for providing protection, care, guidance, rehabilitative, educational and other services to children who had been committed to YDC,” states the lawsuit, filed by the firm Rilee and Associates of Bedford and Portsmouth.
“These individuals not only conspired to perpetrate horrific acts of abuse on these children who were in their care, custody and control, but they then conspired to conceal these acts and their complicity in and knowledge of these acts from outside scrutiny.”
Defendants in the lawsuit include the state of New Hampshire and the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Sununu Center; the Division of Children, Youth and Families; the Sununu Center and several individuals who were employed there during the time period covered by the lawsuit.
The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office has been investigating abuse allegations at the Sununu Center since July, when it announced a “comprehensive” investigation into abuse allegations between 1990 and 2000 after two former counselors were indicted on dozens of criminal charges accusing them of raping a minor at the YDC in the late 1990s.
Kate Spiner, a spokeswoman for the AG’s office, said in a statement Sunday that agency was still investigating.
“We will review the complaint in order to determine our next steps,” Spiner said. “In July 2019, the Office of the Attorney General launched a comprehensive, multi-faceted investigation of the YDC and the personnel employed at that agency focusing initially on a timeframe between 1990 and 2000. The investigation into whether additional juveniles were subjected to physical or sexual violence at the YDC remains active and ongoing.”
The two former counselors whose indictments prompted the AG investigation were also among the defendants named in the lawsuit. The cases resurfaced last week when the Boston Red Sox announced they had suspended Stephen Murphy, 50, of Danvers, Mass., from his duties as a clubhouse attendant for the baseball team after the club learned of the criminal charges against him.
A Hillsborough County grand jury indicted Murphy in July on 26 charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, between Oct. 26, 1997, and Sept. 30, 1998. According to the indictment, Murphy sexually assaulted a teenage boy by using his position of authority to coerce the victim.
The grand jury also indicted Jeffrey Buskey, 52, of Dorchester, Mass., on a total of 56 charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault over the same time frame at YDC.
The criminal cases against both men, who have pleaded not guilty, are being prosecuted by the AG’s office.
Rilee and Associates is representing at least 35 people; more alleged perpetrators will be identified in later court filings, according to the lawsuit.
“This lawsuit seeks to hold the state of New Hampshire and others responsible for the lives they forever destroyed and to bring about systemic change so that this can never happen again to another child in New Hampshire,” the lawsuit stated.
