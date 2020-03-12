To give the state Attorney General’s office more time to investigate claims of widespread abuse at the state’s juvenile detention center, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald has dropped dozens of sexual abuse charges against two former counselors.
The investigation began in July, after a Hillsborough County grand jury returned dozens of indictments against two Massachusetts men, Jeffrey Buskey and Steven Murphy, accusing them of raping a child who was in custody in the late 1990s at what was then called the Youth Development Center. The center is now known as the Sununu Youth Services Center.
Following the indictments, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office launched what it called a “comprehensive” investigation into abuse allegations between 1990 and 2000.
The focus of the investigation was to figure out if other children had been abused at the center. The investigation is also looking for evidence that center staff endangered the welfare of children, or obstructed reports of crimes there.
In January, more than 30 former juvenile inmates filed a class action lawsuit alleging physical, emotional and sexual abuse at the center. The lawsuit alleged officials at the center knew about the abuse, and worked to keep it from becoming public.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Attorney General’s office said deadlines in Buskey’s and Murphy’s cases — deadlines that exist to protect the defendant’s constitutional rights — would limit the wider investigation into the center.
“The dismissal of charges does not preclude charges being brought at a later time based on the evidence and the law,” the Attorney General’s office said in a statement.
The investigation into the Youth Development Center is expected to go on for months. At the end of the investigation, the Attorney General’s office may file new criminal charges.
Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC is encouraged to contact their local crisis center.
Anyone with information regarding criminal conduct at the YDC is urged to contact Sgt. Justin Rowe of the New Hampshire State Police at (603) 223-8849 or justin.rowe@dos.nh.gov or Investigator James Kinney at the Attorney General’s office at (603) 271-1258 or email: james.kinney@doj.nh.gov.