Sequestered in their homes, Manchester and New Hampshire residents appear to be staying out of trouble, according to police chiefs and data from the state’s largest city.
Manchester police logged reports of 748 crimes last month, while the entire state was under a stay-at-home order. That number was down 24% from April 2019, according to preliminary crime reporting figures provided to the Union Leader by Manchester police.
“The stay-at-home order has a lot to do with it,” said Police Chief Carlo Capano. Nearly all businesses were closed in April, so people were home more and less likely to drive impaired or to come in conflict with others, he said.
“There’s a lot less activity with the people not being out in public,” Capano said.
In Concord, police have seen similar reductions in police calls and reports of crimes.
Calls are down 40% since the state of emergency went into effect on March 13, said Police Chief Bradley Osgood. Reports of crimes are down 33% in the Capital City. Traffic accidents are down 60%.
He said police work has changed.
Two of his officers were in a video that went viral after they were verbally accosted by parents for telling them a playground was closed. And Concord police are making their presence known at supermarkets and hospitals.
“People are anxious going to a supermarket. They just want us to be there. That’s the best we can do,” Osgood said.
Some crimes up
Crime might not be down in all communities. Gilford, a Lakes Region town, saw police calls increase 13% compared to April 2019, said Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley.
“It’s one of these professions that when things are in crisis, public safety is needed more,” he said. The first weekend of May was especially busy, with two unattended deaths and three drug arrests, he said.
Motor vehicle infractions plunged in Gilford — from 144 to 17. Arrests ticked up by four, to 22, though Kelley said that number might not be statistically significant.
Manchester, which keeps a close eye on the number of reported crimes, provided the most comprehensive data.
Arrests for drugs, impaired driving and domestic violence were down significantly in Manchester.
But police took more reports for thefts and felony assaults during the period, pushing the numbers of violent and property crimes up 14% compared to the previous April.
Capano said thefts appear to be the biggest driver in that FBI-designated category. He said the increase is not alarming, and it’s better to look at several months to determine any trends.
Domestic incidents
When Gov. Chris Sununu issued the stay-at-home order, victim advocate groups warned about a potential increase in domestic violence. It’s unclear whether that has occurred.
Manchester police saw a drop in the number of domestic-related arrests last month compared to April 2019. Capano said he couldn’t answer whether domestic crimes were under-reported last month.
Kelley attributed some of Gilford’s increase in calls to domestic-related incidents.
“The longer this continues — two months, three months — things will start to get a little more difficult,” Kelley said.
In Concord, domestic-related calls to police have risen 20% during the state of emergency, and domestic-related arrests are up 12%, Osgood said.
The number of drug arrests in Manchester was down significantly — 57%. Capano said police drug interdiction activity has not been as aggressive as before the pandemic. But he stressed that police patrols have remained at full complement.
The lower number of drug arrests follows recent reports of significant drops in overdoses. Capano said it’s hard to tell if people are doing fewer drugs.
“In police work, you deal with crises every day, but not like this,” he said. “This is a curveball for all first responders.”