A 24-year-old Canaan man faces numerous charges after a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 93 that ended on Loudon Road in Concord Tuesday night.
Vicente Delarosa is charged with disobeying a police officer, reckless driving, felony reckless conduct, operating without a valid license and violation of a traffic control device.
According to a news release, a state trooper attempted to stop a vehicle around 10:30 p.m. on I-93 northbound near the I-89 junction, but the driver sped up. The driver got off the highway at Exit 14 and continued onto Loudon Road in Concord heading east, where he drove up the 90 m.p.h. and ran a red light, police said.
The trooper stopped pursuing the vehicle because of the danger to the public, and shortly after, the vehicle pulled into a parking lot off Loudon Road. The trooper then pulled into the parking lot, where the driver got out and attempted to flee on foot.
The driver, identified as Delarosa, was caught by other troopers who had responded to the incident, according to the release.
He was released on personal recognizance bail with a court hearing set for Jan. 6 in Merrimack County Superior Court.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Trooper Brandon Rivard at 603-223-6195, or by email: Brandon.J.Rivard@DOS.NH.GOV.