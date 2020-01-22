EPPING — The driver accused of causing a tanker crash on Route 101 that resulted in a massive cleanup effort after 6,000 gallons of gasoline spilled out was not insured, according to information provided through an online fundraiser set up by her fiance.
No cost estimate has been provided, but the cleanup will likely carry a hefty price tag as state officials said it could take up to a year for the work to be completed at the site along Route 101 westbound between Exits 6 and 7.
JP Noonan Transportation Inc. of West Bridgewater, Mass., is responsible for cleaning things up because it owns the tanker, but State Police this week arrested the driver of the car that collided with the truck on Dec. 16.
Desiree Gulyban, 25, of Hampton, was charged with felony reckless conduct and second-degree assault.
According to State Police, Gulyban was operating a 2003 Volvo S60 when she crashed into the 2007 Heil tanker truck.
The impact caused the tanker to overturn along the wood line, resulting in approximately 6,000 of the 11,000 gallons of gasoline on board to leak out.
The driver of the tanker, Jeffry Beaulieu, 28, of New Boston, suffered serious injuries that were not considered life-threatening.
State Police Lt. John Hennessey confirmed that Gulyban told police she swerved to the right while headed westbound to intentionally drive off the highway because she wanted to “end it all,” but she didn’t notice the tanker.
Gulyban’s fiance, Ron Bys, created a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to help her following the crash.
In the description of the fundraiser, Bys wrote, in part, “Unfortunately the car was not insured and her medical insurance was inactive at the time. I am reaching out to see if we can get help with some of the medical (bills) and possibly help with getting a new vehicle.”
Automobile insurance is not required for all drivers in New Hampshire, but those who are found at fault for a crash can still be held financially responsible. Their driving privileges can be suspended if they’re unable to meet the financial requirements.
According to Larry Noonan, spokesman for JP Noonan, the costs associated with the cleanup and other aspects, including liability issues, will be handled by the company’s insurance provider.
“If she doesn’t have any coverage or doesn’t have anything the insurance company can attach, it will probably all fall on our shoulders, which is not right and not fair, but it’s all part of transporting hazardous materials,” Noonan said, adding that it’s a “very costly accident.”
Beaulieu, the tanker truck operator, is not yet back on the job.
“He’s going to be out of work a long time. He had some very significant injuries,” Noonan said.