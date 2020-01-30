BRENTWOOD -- A Hampton woman has pleaded not guilty to felony charges resulting from a tanker crash in Epping that spilled thousands of gallons of gasoline.
Desiree Gulyban, 25, waived her arraignment Thursday in Rockingham County Superior Court and remains free on personal recognizance bail on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and second-degree assault.
She was charged last week in connection with the crash on Route 101 on Dec. 16.
The State Police complaints allege that she swerved her car into a JP Noonan Transportation tanker driven by Jeffry Beaulieu and forced it to overturn off the highway.
Gulyban received minor injuries, but Beaulieu was ejected and suffered multiple broken ribs and vertebrae, a skull fracture, and a broken femur.
According to a State Police affidavit, Gulyban told investigators that she was driving in the left lane “unaware of her speed” when she intentionally swerved to the right in an attempt to drive off the highway to “end it all.”
Gulyban told police that she had been feeling suicidal for a few days before the accident, according to the affidavit.
“Gulyban denies ever seeing the tractor trailer,” the affidavit said.
The tanker was carrying approximately 11,000 gallons of gasoline when it overturned. An estimated 6,000 gallons leaked out in a wooded area just off the busy highway.
Efforts are underway to cleanup the site and prevent further contamination. State environmental officials say the cleanup could take up to a year.
The state is also planning to test some residential wells in the area as a precaution, although officials have said none appear to be close enough to the crash site to have been impacted.
Gulyban will remain free on bail pending trial. Bail conditions prohibit her from having contact with Beaulieu and also bar her from possessing a firearm or other weapon and consuming an excessive amount of alcohol or using narcotic drugs or controlled substances.