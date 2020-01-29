BELMONT -- A Sanbornton woman was arrested on a DWI charge Monday after police responded to a report of a vehicle that had gone off the road and into a tree.
Kara J. Lamontagne, 50, was driving a black late model Mazda CX-5 when she failed to negotiate a downhill curve on Union Road and struck a roadside tree head-on about 3 p.m. on Monday.
The Belmont Fire Department and police responded to the scene. Emergency medical personnel evaluated Lamontagne and determined she was not injured.
While speaking with police officers who were looking into why the SUV had gone off the road, they determined she was under the influence of alcohol and arrested her at the scene, according to Belmont Police Capt. Rich Mann.
The vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage and was towed.
Lamontagne was later released on personal recognizance bail.