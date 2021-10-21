A driver charged with operating under the influence after being tracked down at a Merrimack home had been involved in a car crash on Interstate 293 in Manchester shortly before, police said.
At 12:24 a.m. Thursday, Merrimack police responded to a local business for the report of a possible intoxicated driver. The driver left before officers got there, but a witness wrote down a license plate number that led police to a local home.
When officers arrived at the house they found the vehicle with significant damage to the front end. The driver was still with the vehicle and identified as Taylor Vesey.
Vesey, 32, of 17 Stevens Ave., Merrimack, was arrested for operating under the influence. According to police, he struggled with officers as they tried to take him into custody, leading to a charge of resisting arrest.
"It was later learned that the damage to Vesey’s vehicle was caused by an accident with another vehicle on Interstate 293 in Manchester which State Police were currently on scene with," Merrimack police said in a news release. "The driver of the other vehicle was injured in the crash and the charge of OUIL was enhanced to aggravated."
While Vesey was at the Merrimack police station, he damaged property belonging to the town of Merrimack and was charged with criminal mischief. He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Merrimack 9th Circuit Court on Oct. 26