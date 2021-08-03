Driver faces DWI charge after rush-hour, downtown accident Mark Hayward Mark Hayward Author email Aug 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Meredith man faces a charge of driving under the influence following a seven-car crash that took place in downtown Manchester Monday afternoon, police said.Police allege that Thomas Valliere, 53, was traveling east on the Bridge Street bridge when he lost control of his BMW and crashed into vehicles stopped at the intersection of Bridge and Elm streetsThe accident took place about 4:30 p.m., when the downtown intersection is crowded with rush-hour traffic.Two people received minor injuries in the accident.Anyone with information should call Manchester police at 668-8711. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Nashua state representative arrested on Tuesday, claims to be the victim of swatting Argument leads to arrest of convicted felon in Manchester Investigators found no link between 'Dating Game Killer' and NH cold cases Exeter man faces fugitive charge in Ariz. child sex abuse case Fire at Daddypops Tumble Inn Diner in Claremont under investigation Wrong-way driver charged with DWI Manchester man facing life after guilty verdicts on guns, drug charges Two New Hampshire men charged in alleged large-scale meth trafficking conspiracy Two NYPD officers said they were mentoring a 'troubled' 15-year-old girl. A judge determined they raped her. Wakefield residents charged with selling meth Request News Coverage