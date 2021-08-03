A Meredith man faces a charge of driving under the influence following a seven-car crash that took place in downtown Manchester Monday afternoon, police said.

Police allege that Thomas Valliere, 53, was traveling east on the Bridge Street bridge when he lost control of his BMW and crashed into vehicles stopped at the intersection of Bridge and Elm streets

The accident took place about 4:30 p.m., when the downtown intersection is crowded with rush-hour traffic.

Two people received minor injuries in the accident.

Anyone with information should call Manchester police at 668-8711.

