A homeless woman from Nashua was out on bail in another criminal case and had no valid driver’s license when she allegedly led police on a chase from Hampton to Epping last week in a pickup truck that was reported stolen.
Amanda Hartness, 32, is being held on preventive detention at the Rockingham County jail after her arrest Friday near a construction zone in Epping where she allegedly struck traffic cones and tried to drive in between construction equipment and a car stopped in traffic, police said.
Hartness pleaded not guilty in Rockingham County Superior Court to charges of disobeying a police officer, receiving stolen property, criminal mischief, reckless conduct, and breach of bail conditions.
Assistant County Attorney Jill Cook asked Judge Daniel St. Hilaire to keep Hartness held on preventive detention because she felt she poses a threat to herself and the community.
Cook said Hartness traveled several miles and refused to stop for police as she hit speeds possibly near 100 mph and passed vehicles in no-passing zones.
Public defender Deanna Campbell said Hartness has substance abuse issues and she requested that she be released on her own recognizance and ordered to go to a Safe Station in Manchester to get help for her drug addiction.
Campbell said Hartness “very much wants to engage” in counseling at a mental health center.
Friday’s chase began on Route 1 in Hampton when Deputy Geoffrey Moore of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office saw a red Ford F250 pickup truck cross over a solid yellow line to pass a vehicle.
Moore quickly learned that the $40,000 truck was reported stolen from Lupino Construction a short time earlier in Hampton Falls.
The pursuit continued westbound on Route 101 and eventually to Route 27 in Epping. Police backed off after realizing that Hartness was approaching a construction zone where work is underway to install a new gas line.
In an affidavit, Moore said the truck’s owner, Steven Lupino, stated that he didn’t know Hartness and that when she took off in the truck from his driveway she struck and damaged a rock wall.
Cook said Hartness has a lengthy criminal record that includes convictions in Florida, Nevada and New Hampshire for crimes such as theft, disorderly conduct, burglary, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and simple assault.
At the time of the pursuit, Hartness was free on bail set on May 5 related to another case in Hillsborough County.