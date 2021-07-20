One of the two men arrested after gunshots went off near the Jewel Nightclub and fled police last week is being held without bail.
Dy’vee Spencer, 21, of Springfield, Mass., appeared before Superior Court Judge Amy Messer Monday morning. He was charged with reckless conduct, disobeying an officer, resisting arrest, reckless driving, falsifying evidence and two counts of conduct after accident.
Officer Alexandros Hondros had gone to the area of Jewel Nightclub after reports of four people were injured when someone opened fire on a van on Interstate 293 around 1:45 a.m. Friday. He heard a gunshot and witnessed a blue Audi sped away on Depot Street and turned south on Elm Street.
Spencer, who was driving, stopped but then drove away, reaching speeds in excess of 70 mph on Elm Street before crashing at the southern dead-end, according to court documents. Spencer backed into a parked pickup truck and then drove into Hondros’ cruiser.
Officers ordered Spencer from the vehicle, to which he did not comply, according to the affidavit.
Spencer told police someone else placed the Glock 27 with a 30-round magazine in the car before he drove off, according to an affidavit. He admitted to throwing the gun out of his window. A resident nearby later located the gun, the affidavit read.
Jose Jusino, 21, also from Springfield, Mass., was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. No court documents were available on his case Tuesday afternoon.