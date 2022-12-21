State police are asking for the public’s help to track down the driver of a pickup truck involved in multiple crashes in Franklin and Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, police said they received numerous calls between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday about a tan or gold pickup that had crashed -- four times on South Main Street and Route 127 in Franklin and three times on Route 127 and Route 4 in Salisbury.