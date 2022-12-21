State police are asking for the public’s help to track down the driver of a pickup truck involved in multiple crashes in Franklin and Salisbury on Sunday afternoon.
In a news release, police said they received numerous calls between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday about a tan or gold pickup that had crashed -- four times on South Main Street and Route 127 in Franklin and three times on Route 127 and Route 4 in Salisbury.
The vehicle is believed to be an older model GMC or Silverado, and should have extensive front-end damage, missing headlights and missing side mirrors. The vehicle also apparently had a red plow attached to it, as one was found at one of the crash scenes, police said.
Witnesses also told police the driver may have been traveling with the driver of another vehicle. A blue, newer model pickup truck, possibly with temporary license plates, was seen pulling the suspect vehicle from one of the crash scenes, police said.
Police said the crashes caused property damage but apparently no injuries.
Investigators are asking witnesses to any of the crashes, or anyone with footage from dash cams or residential cameras along South Main Street or Routes 127 or 4 to contact Trooper Caleb Savard at 603-223-8838 or by email at: Caleb.C.Savard@dos.nh.gov.