HARTFORD, Vt. — The driver whose dog brought help to the scene of his crash on Interstate 89 last week has been charged with driving under the influence.
Cameron Laundry, 31, of Hartland, Vt., was given a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on Feb. 15 to answer to the charge of DUI. Other charges are pending as well, Vermont State Police said in a news release.
Adam Silverman, Vermont State Police public information officer, said Wednesday that no new charges have been filed as yet, and details of the case will be made public in the arrest affidavit at the Feb. 15 arraignment.
Vermont State Police received a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Hartford from a passerby on Jan. 3 around 10:12 p.m. They were responding along with Hartford police to the scene when New Hampshire State Police, along with Lebanon, N.H., police arrived first. A Shiloh shepherd named Tinsley had led New Hampshire State Police to the scene of a car crash where Laundry and his passenger lay injured.
“Hartford Fire, Rescue and Police arrived on scene followed shortly by Vermont State Police. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator, Cameron Laundry was intoxicated and sustained minor injuries,” Vermont State Police said.
According to New Hampshire State Police, around 10 p.m. that night, a state trooper and Lebanon police officers responded to a report of a dog running loose on the Veterans Memorial Bridge, on Interstate 89 at the New Hampshire/Vermont border. The officers spotted the dog, but it continued to run in the roadway, bringing traffic to a standstill, according to Lebanon Police Chief Phil Roberts. “Both our agencies were trying to corral the dog into a cruiser,” Roberts said.
Many motorists were also trying to catch the dog, he said.
But the dog would have none of it.
Instead, the female shepherd turned and ran over the bridge into Vermont. Police followed, while also contacting Vermont State Police to help capture the animal, Roberts said.
Once over the border, the dog led police to an embankment where a pickup truck had crashed off the on-ramp to I-91. That’s where police found two injured people lying on the ground near the demolished truck.
“As the Officers investigated further, they realized that both occupants of the pickup truck had been ejected from the vehicle and were hypothermic and seriously injured,” New Hampshire State Police said in a news release. “It quickly became apparent that Tinsley led (police officers) ... to the crash site and injured occupants.”
In media reports, Laundry said Tinsley, is a Shiloh shepherd, a breed related to a German shepherd.
“The dog wanted Trooper Sandberg and the officers to follow her, Tinsley (the dog) never tried to run away but rather (led) them further up the road and over the bridge,” said Lt. Dan Baldassarre, commander of NH Troop D, said in a statement. “It’s a real-life Lassie story, Tinsley (led) law enforcement directly to the crash scene to provide assistance. She’s the hero.”
Laundry had been driving a 2019 Ford F350, which was totaled in the crash, Vermont State Police said.
The passenger in his truck was badly hurt and was hospitalized. A Dartmouth-Hitchcock spokesperson said they were not authorized to release information regarding his case. The man’s bulldog was found dead the morning after the crash, Vermont authorities said.
“Tinsley did not appear to be injured in the crash,” state police added.
Laundry was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where he was treated for his injuries and discharged. He was later charged with DUI, according to Vermont state police.