An accident turned into a drug arrest overnight Tuesday in Manchseter when a driver allegedly ran from police while he was being questioned, Manchester police said.
Police charged Kwizera Claude, 23, with possession of oxycodone, falsifying physical evidence, resisting arrest, driving under the influence, false report of an accident, and operating without a valid license.
Police said they were called to 54 Ashland St. at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a Honda Civic striking a parked car. The car owners came out to look at the accident and saw one of the two people in the car removing a bag from the trunk of a car and hiding it in bushes, police said.
Claude, who initially denied driving the car during police questioning, eventually ran off.
A police officer had to yell at him multiple times to stop. The officer was eventually caught up to Claude and a struggle ensued, police said. The hidden bag contained oxycodone and marijuana, police said.
He was later released on his own recognizance and ordered to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court on March 19.