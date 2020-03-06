DOVER — A Somersworth man faces drug charges after a police officer went to check on two sleeping or passed-out people in a car.
Dover Police Sgt. Mark Nadeau said that around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday a Dover patrol officer saw a group of people in a car behind the Comfort Inn and Suites just off Old Rochester Road. Nadeau said the officer was worried about two people who looked to be asleep or unconscious, so he walked up to the car to check on them.
As the officer got closer, he said, he smelled marijuana and said one of the people in the car looked intoxicated. One of the people in the car was Justin Brito, 22, of Somersworth.
Police say Brito had rented a room in the hotel, and detectives searched the room.
In the room, police said they found 37 grams, or just over one ounce, of heroin. Police say they also found several small bags of marijuana and $4,600 in cash in the hotel room.
Brito was charged with possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute. Police said Strafford County Superior Court had issued a warrant for Brito's arrest, for violating bail conditions after a January drug arrest in Somersworth.
Brito refused bail, and was arraigned March 5 at Strafford County Superior Court. He was ordered held in preventative detention.