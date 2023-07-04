Valley Street Jail (copy)

Paramedics and corrections officers work on a suspected overdose victim last month outside the Valley Street jail in Manchester,

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

New Hampshire drug overdose deaths increased 11% in 2022, the first double-digit percentage jump in seven years and a signal that the surge in drug deaths from the previous decade has returned, data show.

The final tally of 2022 drug deaths, released late last week by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval, marked the second straight year of notable increases.