New Hampshire drug overdose deaths increased 11% in 2022, the first double-digit percentage jump in seven years and a signal that the surge in drug deaths from the previous decade has returned, data show.
The final tally of 2022 drug deaths, released late last week by Chief Medical Examiner Jennie Duval, marked the second straight year of notable increases.
The death toll of 486 was only four short of the all-time high for the state, which was reached in 2017.
Meanwhile, the rate of overdose deaths nationwide is expected to be nearly level when the federal government soon releases its data, according to Duval’s office. Provisional data show an increase of a mere half-percentage point, according to Duval.
“The promising fall in drug deaths in 2018 and 2019 ended with the COVID-19 pandemic, plateauing in 2020 and rising again in 2021 and 2022,” reads a narrative accompanying Duval’s report of the final tally for 2022.
The mid-2010s were particularly bad for New Hampshire when it came to drugs.
In 2015, the state’s rate of drug deaths ranked second in the country. And in January 2017, then-President Donald Trump famously called the state a “drug-infested den.”
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner tests suspected overdose victims and records and charts drug deaths. Final determinations can take months, however, while the office waits for results of blood toxicology tests. The final tally for 2022 was released last Thursday.
The last double-digit percentage increase in drug deaths was in 2015. The number of drug deaths actually fell in two of the last eight years and remained stable in two others.
The data show that, compared to the 2010s, more overdose deaths last year involved fentanyl along with a stimulant, most frequently methamphetamine. But fentanyl, whether alone or with other drugs, remains the predominant drug associated with fatal overdoses.
“No one knows what it is that they’re putting into their arms until they see whether they’re still alive,” said Keith Howard, executive director of Hope for NH Recovery. “It’s so much more powerful than heroin. You have no idea what you’re buying.”
A state health official said overdose deaths dropped because of prevention, treatment and recovery efforts.
“But the data clearly shows that imported fentanyl continues to cause havoc on New Hampshire residents and families,” Dr. Jonathan Ballard, chief medical officer for the state, said in a statement provided by the Department of Health and Human Services.
Ballard said it is more critical than ever that DHHS makes treatment widely available as well as access to naloxone and other resources.
In Manchester, Howard said, more than 1,000 people a week attend heroin anonymous meetings at Hope. They have grown so big that Hope holds them outside in a parking lot.
Treatment is available through the Doorway program. But it requires some persistence and follow up; a person can’t just walk into a treatment center and demand services, he said.
The 2022 data also show:
Hillsborough County, which includes the state’s two largest cities, accounts for 194 deaths, 40% or all New Hampshire deaths.
Manchester drug deaths were up 35% in 2022; Nashua drug deaths were up 62%.
Coos County, the least populated county of the state, logged 23 drug deaths, more than four other counties.