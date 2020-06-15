ROCHESTER — A Northwood man is facing drunk driving and other charges after state police say he hit a parked state police cruiser on Route 16 in Rochester and fled the scene Monday afternoon.
According to state police, around noon Monday troopers were conducting aircraft speed enforcement on Route 16 northbound in Rochester. Sgt. Christopher Storm of the Special Enforcement Unit was parked in the breakdown lane performing a motor vehicle stop with emergency lights activated when his cruiser was hit on the driver’s door by a black 2012 Hyundai Elantra, driven by a man identified as Brian Theriault, 28, of Northwood.
According to police, the same vehicle had been reported “all over the roadway” on Route 16 minutes before hitting the cruiser.
The vehicle did not stop after hitting the cruiser door, police said, and continued north on Route 16.
State troopers Chris Ball and Nathan Sleight stopped the vehicle at the Rochester tolls.
Theriault was arrested for driving while intoxicated and conduct after an accident. Sgt.
Storm was transported to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, where he was treated and released with minor injuries.
Theriault was processed and bailed by Rochester police on charges of driving while intoxicated, 2nd offense, conduct after an accident, operating after suspension and failure to move over.
Theriault is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 12 at Rochester Circuit Court.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or the operation of this vehicle prior to the crash is asked to contact Trooper Christopher Ball at 603-223-8891.