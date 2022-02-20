Dunkin' burglary

The Dunkin' on Main Street in Hollis was burglarized overnight Sunday, according to police. 

 Provided by Hollis Police

An unknown person broke into a Dunkin' overnight Sunday in Hollis through a window and stole cash from the office, police said. 

The establishment is on Main Street. Patrol officer responded after the burglary was reported.   

Hollis police released three photos in connection to the crime and is looking for help in identifying the the bugler, according to a news release. Hollis police can be contacted at 603-465-7637. 