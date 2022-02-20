Dunkin' burglarized in Hollis Staff Report Feb 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email The Dunkin' on Main Street in Hollis was burglarized overnight Sunday, according to police. Provided by Hollis Police Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save An unknown person broke into a Dunkin' overnight Sunday in Hollis through a window and stole cash from the office, police said. The establishment is on Main Street. Patrol officer responded after the burglary was reported. Hollis police released three photos in connection to the crime and is looking for help in identifying the the bugler, according to a news release. Hollis police can be contacted at 603-465-7637. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Initial report on Harmony Montgomery case out shortly Man charged with felony for used cooking oil caper at Puritan Backroom Authorities arrest 12 on charges of cocaine, fentanyl charges Manchester man charged after kids found in room near dozens of uncapped needles Man injured, tables and chairs smashed in fight at Iguana’s Restaurant restaurant in Manchester Durham man faces multiple charges in Hampton More charges emerge for 'serial predator' Pincoske Lebanon man to serve at least 12 years for 2019 fatal assault of Good Samaritan in North Haverhill Saving young lives: State relies on 'voluntary services' to protect children from at-risk parents Guilty plea from second defendant in 2019 murder of Rumney couple Request News Coverage