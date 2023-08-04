The former owner of Dusty Old Cars pleaded guilty in Rockingham Superior Court to three felony counts of theft for stealing more than $266,000 from two customers and one investor.

The court sentenced former used car dealer Stephan Condodemetraky of Bedford to three suspended sentences of 7 1/2 to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison, to begin after Condodemetraky is released from four successive 1 1/2- to 5-year sentences in the state prison for six other thefts related to his business dealings.