The former owner of Dusty Old Cars pleaded guilty in Rockingham Superior Court to three felony counts of theft for stealing more than $266,000 from two customers and one investor.
The court sentenced former used car dealer Stephan Condodemetraky of Bedford to three suspended sentences of 7 1/2 to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison, to begin after Condodemetraky is released from four successive 1 1/2- to 5-year sentences in the state prison for six other thefts related to his business dealings.
“This is among the highest volumes of complaints the AG’s’ office has received against a business,” said Kevin Scura, an assistant attorney general in the Consumer and Protection and Antitrust Bureau, who prosecuted the case.
Condodemetraky, 54, pleaded guilty to two Class A felony counts of theft by unauthorized taking and one Class A felony count of theft by deception.
A lengthy investigation by the Attorney General’s office revealed that the used car dealer stole more than $16,000 from two customers who had consigned their vehicles with Dusty Old Cars. After their cars were sold, Condodemetraky underreported the price and kept the difference. This led to the charges of theft by unauthorized taking.
According to court records, Condodemetraky also convinced an investor to give $250,000 to Dusty Old Cars, promising he would use it for the business, when he knew he would keep it for himself. This became the basis for theft by deception.
Dusty Old Cars began doing business in Derry in 2011, then moved to Nashua, operating online, before declaring bankruptcy in 2017, Scura said.
Starting in 2015, the New Hampshire Department of Justice’s consumer protection bureau received a large volume of consumer complaints against Condodemetraky and his online dealership, even after the company began to be liquidated in 2017. A broad investigation resulted in a series of criminal charges against Condodemetraky spanning multiple cases and counties, according to the AG’s office.
As part of the negotiated agreement, the remainder of the state’s outstanding charges against him are being dismissed. Condodemetraky agreed to withdraw his appeal of January 2023 convictions in Hillsborough County Superior Court. He will begin serving his prison sentence in October.
In total, for his conduct operating Dusty Old Cars, juries have convicted him of seven felony thefts. He has pleaded guilty to three more, served 48 hours in the Rockingham County House of Corrections, and been sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in the New Hampshire State Prison. Condodemetraky has been ordered to pay almost $391,000 in criminal restitution to his victims, according to court records.
Condodemetraky’s suspended sentences will be in effect for 10 years after his release from state prison, and will prevent him from owning or working with a New Hampshire retail automobile dealer.
The Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau investigates and prosecutes fraud against New Hampshire consumers. To file a consumer complaint, call the department’s hotline at 1-888-468-4454 or go to www.doj.nh.gov/consumer/complaints.