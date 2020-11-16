CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BARNSTEAD – Jeremiah Thomas Badger, 23 and Justin E. Plaisted, 29; BELMONT – Alan W. Vomacka, 30; BOW – Vanessa A. Gangel, 34; COLEBROOK – Jose M. Alvarado, 22; CONCORD – Heather Jean Barnard-Nault, 47; DOVER – Cristina E. Gatzimas, 38; DUNBARTON – Mathew Wayne Fillinger, 58; EXETER – Connor P. Jameson, 23, Constance H. Cho, 50, and James N. Anton, 31; GOFFSTOWN – Debra J. Gardin, 54; GREENLAND – Karen Fitts, 64; HAMPTON – Matthew S. Plouffe, 39; HENNIKER – Barry William Caldon, 76; KEENE – Hayden Harold Lamontagne, 40, and Lee J. Powers, 30; LACONIA – Donald G. Demers, 31, and Mae Meredith Paonessa, 29; LANCASTER –David Charles Phillips, 34; LITTLETON – Jamil C. Armstrong, 42; LOCHMERE – Gerard L. Lafond Jr., 54; MANCHESTER – Jeffrey A. Young, 36, Nicholas J. Divola, 26, Rebekah L. Cardenas, 34, and Scott M. Vaillancourt, 37; MERRIMACK – Benjamin J. Marshall, 43, and Michael R. Velcheck, 51; MILFORD – Benjamin J. Harwood, 34; NASHUA – Hakim S. Marsh, 44, and Yanna L. Peters, 39; NEWBURY – Mitchell D. Severt, 26; PLAISTOW – Maximilian Arthur Lacostic, 27; RAYMOND – Melanie M. Caylor, 44; ROCHESTER – Lorraine Mackenzie, 61; STRATHAM – Ryan David Gruszczynski, 23; WALPOLE – Duncan A. Blaine, 40; WARNER – Brandon T. Mayo, 41; WINCHESTER – James A. Poudrier, 34.
Out of state
Matthew S. Cameron, 49, Belmont, Mass.; Raul A. Carmona, 56, Dracut, Mass.; Thomas D. Pena, 45, Kingston, Mass.; Carlos Rivera, 43, and Tara L. Mahan, 37, both of Lowell, Mass.; Zabil Galloway, 46, North Reading, Mass.; Kathryn A. Day, 29, Tewksbury, Mass.; Kervans Alcide, 27, W. Bridgewater, Mass.; Daniel Carrion, 35, W. Concord, Mass.; Stephen D. Vose Jr., 33, Walpole, Mass.; Felicia Purcell, 30, Webster, Mass.; Daniel G. Surette, 35, Woburn, Mass.; Joshua W. Hartery, 43, Portland, Maine; Emily Suzanne Ranager, 34, New York, NY; Matthew J. Gouin, 39, Burrillville, RI; Robert Kerr, 68, Brattleboro, Vt.; Paul J. Baillargeon, 59, Lyndonville, Vt.