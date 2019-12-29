CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN -- Wayne R. Deblois, 61, and Jacob A. Partington, 31; BRETTON WOODS -- Calvin Madlope, 34; CLAREMONT -- Brad M. Stearns, 32; CONCORD -- Alexander J. Kelly, 25, and Steven A. Maxfield, 24; DERRY -- Samantha Torres, 20; DOVER -- Jonathan M. Lee, 32; GOFFSTOWN -- Richard A. Bean Jr., 53; GRANTHAM -- Cory A. Stone, 35; HILLSBOROUGH -- Rodney S. Howse Jr., 29; HINSDALE -- Jonathan Scott, 41; HUDSON -- Angela Maria Lavallee, 55, and William J. Perry, 23; KEENE -- David Louis Hathaway Jr., 37, and Ian O. Winters, 22; LACONIA -- Chelsea E. Cosseboom, 28; LITCHFIELD -- Zachery Micah Demers, 36; MONROE -- Raymond P. Blow, 64; MONT VERNON -- Jennifer L. Giarratana, 53; NASHUA -- William B. Hislop, 63, and Bazimenyera Ndagijimana, 45; NEWBURY -- Nathaniel C. Hargreaves, 21; NEWTON -- David J. Osgood Jr., 45; NORTH CONWAY -- Michael Edward Berky, 25; NORTHWOOD -- Gail B. Eaton, 63, and Eric A. Robinson, 47; RAYMOND -- Eugene R. Fitzgerald, 49; SANDOWN -- Corey William Laycock, 31; SEABROOK -- Eddie A. Sousa, 33; SHARON -- Morgan J. Faucher, 24; WILMOT -- Matthew R. Miller, 27; WOLFEBORO -- Carrie E. S. Bunnell, 35.
Out of state
Kevin B. Smith, 47, Bellingham, Mass.; James Cataldo, 27, Billerica, Mass.; Cory M. Hendricks-Russo, 24, Groton, Mass.; Ivan Reyes, 22, Haverhill, Mass.; Kendrick Hollie, 43, and Melissa A. Laferriere, 28, of Lowell, Mass.; Laura Riel, 28, Methuen, Mass.; Daniel O. Goes, 25, Tewksbury, Mass.; Joshua R. Wortman, 26, Brattleboro, Vt.; Nicholas Guillemette, 38, Johnson, Vt.; Colemann R. Colburn, 34, North Pomfret, Vt.
