CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ATKINSON -- Devyn W. Whitcomb, 22; BARTLETT -- Eric J. Mulligan, 39; BELMONT -- Austin G. Caldwell, 22, and Jeffrey W. Trent Jr., 34; BERLIN -- Mark Normand Nadeau, 44; CAMPTON -- Jesse Keith Harrison, 29, and Patrick J. Nestor, 29; CENTER BARNSTEAD -- Veronica P. Lorenz, 32; CENTER OSSIPEE -- Jack A. Burkett III, 25, and Richard H. Riske, 57; CHOCORUA -- Kimberly C. Foster, 54; CLAREMONT -- Stanley A. Rossi Jr., 54; COLEBROOK -- David Michael Michaud, 62; CONCORD -- Bryan R. Larochelle, 26; DALTON -- Sharon R. Bolduc, 31; DEERFIELD -- Joseph M. Torre, 31; DUBLIN -- Jacob J. Weidner, 20; EXETER -- Ankita Jayakumar, 29; FREMONT -- Garrett A. Boucher, 27; GILFORD -- Denise M. Fulmer, 63; GOFFSTOWN -- Joseph Frederick Charles Wilhelmi, 27; GREENFIELD -- Robert Ellis Pickman, 66; HAMPTON -- Zachary J. Jameson, 26, and Sean P. Noone, 36; HOOKSETT -- Dawn M. Foote, 40; HUDSON -- Matthew S. Landry, 30; LACONIA -- Lucia A. Gillen, 37, and Elias J. Gray, 40; LITTLETON -- John S. Marshall, 36; LONDONDERRY -- Roxanne A. Alley, 48, and Jordan E. Hill, 40; MANCHESTER -- John C. Miller III, 28, Joshua Allen Jefferies, 21, Keith Andrew Vellante, 43, Nicole Y. Stock, 29, Robert L. Wood, 55, Alexis Nieves Arroyo, 34, Bradford Nowakowski, 56, Charles M. McNeill, 37, Daniela Castrillon Perez, 26, Elisabeth T. Mortimer, 38, Joseph M. Winbigler, 35, Joshua P. Gragg, 33, Kimberley M. Laughner, 59, and Mbonariba Olivier, 29; MERRIMACK -- Kyle B. Conroy, 21, Grant W. Labrosse, 33, and Alicia A. Mazerall, 32; MILFORD -- Alexis J. Leblanc, 23; MIRROR LAKE -- John F. Mann, 49; MOULTONBOROUGH -- Nathan R. Fletcher, 42; NASHUA -- Jessica E. McClung, 26, Katherine Anne Shiel, 38, Alexandria L. Iannotti, 22, Tyler A. Zaccagnini, 23, Vivian Esther Crawford, 54, and Wayne P. Campbell, 55; NEW LONDON -- Linda A. Rosenthall, 56; NORTH CONWAY -- Thomas P. Cossette, 45; NORTHWOOD -- Tiffany A. Nolin, 30; PELHAM -- Jenilee G. Deblois, 37; PITTSFIELD -- Christopher Plass, 30, and Gannon D. Snow, 41; PLYMOUTH -- Raymond J. Richard Jr., 40; PORTSMOUTH -- Maria R. Maines, 18; RAYMOND -- Marie A. Collins, 34, and Michael T. Boerner, 35; ROCHESTER -- Alan W. Clement, 24, Christopher J. Brown, 35, and Pranav Kulkarni, 25; ROLLINSFORD -- Bernadette M. Hersey, 35; RUMNEY -- Rebecca Marie Bixby Gelsi, 56; SALEM -- Francisco A. Perez, 58; SANBORNVILLE -- James E. Elliott, 43; SANDOWN -- Ryan Patrick McNally, 34; SEABROOK -- Meagan E. Welch, 30; SOMERSWORTH -- Timothy J. Witt, 29, and Tyler G. Noury, 18; SWANZEY -- Kevin R. Carey Jr., 24; WEARE -- Kristen M. Willey, 29, and Timothy P. Allen, 36; WESTMORELAND -- Courtney P. Ellison, 28; WINDHAM -- John M. Dubay, 29; WOLFEBORO -- Denise D. Williams, 49, and Dorothy E. Doucette, 64.
Out of state
Faye Lynn Gonzales, 41, Phoenix, Ariz.; Shannon K. Mitchell, 34, Holiday, Fla.; Todd Dovholuk, 41, Naples, Fla.; Nicholas S. Navarro, 36, Kittery, Maine; Daniel C. Beaulieu, 51, York, Maine; Gabriel F. Cortes, 59, Amesbury, Mass.; Mathew Raia, 48, Ayer, Mass.; Taylor A. Swasey, 37, and William F. Spencer, 63, both of Boston; Gabrielle A. Rounds, 21, Dracut, Mass.; Carlos E. Mendez, 31, Fitchburg, Mass.; Richard St. Aubin, 32, Hanover, Mass.; Daniel R. Maurice, 35, Lowell, Mass.; Timothy Dylan Galcik, 20, Medford, Mass.; Sarah J. Pritchett, 28, Methuen, Mass.; Jasmine Nhim, 17, North Billerica, Mass.; Ronald Lewis Alsup, 58, South Hadley, Mass.; Andrea Fournier, 40, West Roxbury, Mass.; Ace Theron Ferry, 54, Erie, Pa.; Aaron Joseph Lenker, 35, Sunbury, Pa.; Matthew E. Benoit, 41, Woonsocket, R.I.; John H. Congdon, 34, Perkinsville, Vt.
Grant W. Labrosse, 33