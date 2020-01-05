CONCORD -- The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated license revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALSTEAD -- John T. Moore IV, 40; BEDFORD -- Bradley K. Pribble, 55; BERLIN -- Marc R. Riendeau, 52; BRENTWOOD -- Jaclynne A. Ennaciri, 38; CANAAN -- Jonathan Jacob Garthwaite, 52; CANDIA -- Brian J. Andrews, 25; CONCORD -- Mwamba Kizungu, 32, and Rene J. Welch, 48; DOVER -- Michael M. Andry, 28, and Keyonuta T. Norful, 35; DURHAM -- Christopher Anthony Clark, 52; EATON CENTER -- Kevin J. Dubois, 52; EFFINGHAM -- Shauna Ann Clark, 47, and Kim C. Lansing, 55; GILMANTON -- William J. McLean IV, 40, and Emily M. Sanborn, 18; GRAFTON -- Rease B. Judd, 22; GREENFIELD -- Dakota Mason Nadeau, 24; GROVETON -- Daniel Patrick Grimes, 41; HOLLIS -- Evan W. Rodonis, 23; HOOKSETT -- Tammy L. Adler, 50; KEENE -- Tammy J. Dionne, 48, and Jacob C. Loyd, 28; LACONIA -- Nusa M. Dedic, 33; LEBANON -- Colin J. Gaynor, 25, and Samuel D. Hough, 26; LONDONDERRY -- Stacy E. Aresco, Cody S. Guilmain, 26, Jacqueline Moreno, 24, and Clark A. Plummer, 26; MARLBOROUGH -- Edward J. Howard, 41; MERRIMACK -- Jason M. Fitzgerald, 22, and Paula J. Mangiacotti, 50; MOULTONBOROUGH -- Torrey R. Zelek, 35; NASHUA -- Arthur N. Njenga, 63; NEW BOSTON -- Nathaniel J. Gooden, 32; NEW IPSWICH -- Kimberley A. Phinney, 54, and Adam J. Sundstrom, 29; NEWMARKET -- Meghan L. Horne, 40; NEWPORT -- Alan D. Brown, 39; NORTH HAMPTON -- Thomas C. Gowen, 45; PEMBROKE -- Marc J. Cincotta, 60; PORTSMOUTH -- Matthew O. Hebert, 29; RAYMOND -- Joanne M. Hsu, 51, and William I. Moulton, 34; RINDGE -- Holly Ann Demeritt, 48; ROCHESTER -- Bryan Patrick Duffey, 52, and Cameron R. Lambert, 28; SALEM -- Richard W. Edmunds, 74; SEABROOK -- Kurt Niziak, 55; STODDARD -- James L. Sullivan, 57; SWANZEY -- Matthew H. Moore, 23; WARREN -- Jared M. Kwedor, 19; WATERVILLE VALLEY -- Daniel Robert Robichaud, 45; WEARE -- Allen Burton, 63, and David A. Hickey, 56; WHITEFIELD -- Bret D. Barton, 38; WINCHESTER -- Jason D. Bower, 31, and Nicole Christine Malinosky, 34.
Out of state
Michael McCarvill, 47, Milford, Conn.; Adam Renz, 45, Salem, Conn.; Dennis Scott Moynihan, 68, Bradenton Beach, Fla.; George W. Cromwell, 57, Gorham, Maine; Adrian Gusteau, 50, Portland, Maine; Christopher F. Jason, 29, Beverly, Mass.; Matthew E. Gonyea, 23, Erving, Mass.; Jeremy K. Sanborn, 37, Gardner, Mass.; Brian R. Davis, 34, and Gerald Iola, 33, of Haverhill, Mass.; Judith Hatch, 59, Malden, Mass.; Dane W. Harrison, 19, South Easton, Mass.; Steven A. Malec, 41, Oradell, N.J.; Scott R. Barr, 29, Canaan, Vt.; Forrest Chase, 61, East Berkshire, Vt.; Augusta J. Ball, 27, North Troy, Vt.
