CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
BROOKLINE – Christian G. Cenci, 18; CAMPTON – Bryan D. Sprague, 30, and Wade Matthew Huke, 46; CLAREMONT – Charles Anthony Rozwadowski, 66; CONCORD – Paul Harrison Letourneau, 55, and Zachary S. McKenna, 22; DERRY – Francis A. Wool, 27; E. HAMPSTEAD – Steven T. Havlin, 25; EXETER – Stacey M. Conroy, 35; HILLSBOROUGH – Jennifer L. Barrett, 42; KEENE – Matthew T. Stevens, 49, and Wayne Lesley Poirier, 29; LACONIA – Brandon M. O’Brien, 25; MANCHESTER – Frank G. Labrie, 56, Jacob M. Clough, 35, James Scott Savoie, 32, Mark Robert Cole, 52, and Melissa J. Cote, 32; MONT VERNON – William David Groshon, 27; NASHUA – Shyam Sundar Gunasekaran, 27; PEMBROKE – Thomas E. McEneany, 33; PORTSMOUTH – John Thomas Kelley, 58, and Melissa P. Fox, 27; ROCHESTER – Miadora V. McGill, 22; SALEM – John E. Guimond, 78.
Out of state
Justin Wagner, 34, Fall River, Mass.; Brent Allen, 61, Phillipston, Mass.; Jayden D. Parlin, 20, Lebanon, Maine; Jason Duffy, 44, York, Maine; Aliyah Singelais, 21, Hartland, Vt.