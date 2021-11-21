CONCORD — The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
BARRINGTON – Stephen M. Cataldo, 37; BEDFORD – Nicholas S. Ardizzone, 33; CHARLESTOWN – Joshua G. Ioannou, 34; DERRY – Frank E. Tridenti, 60, and Stephen J. Kirby, 25; EXETER – Ryan John Gallagher, 31; FARMINGTON – Darlene Ann Cameron, 60, and Kelly A. Ramsey, 43; FREMONT – Mark S. Boudreau, 50; HINSDALE – Sean Michael McLeod, 24; LONDONDERRY – Alexander G. Augusto, 26; LOUDON – Kyme L. Locke, 47; MADBURY – Jessica L. Keefe, 45; MANCHESTER – Christopher Lee Howell, 40, Christopher Patrick Ryan, 36, and Joshua W. Smith, 37; MEREDITH – Chelsie J. Arnold, 41, and Jazmyne Jean Conway-Morel, 26; NASHUA – Jenieca M. Rosello, 27; NEW DURHAM – Jared J. Wood, 38; PEMBROKE – Kevin J. Laflamme, 51; ROCHESTER – Edward William Duclos, 33, and Peter C. Blougouras, 24; SALEM – Inal Pena, 29; STRATHAM – Erica Lee Schimmel, 30; TAMWORTH – James M. Zizza, 23; WEARE – Brian A. Simpson, 36.
Out of state
Denali McBriarty, 21, Oakland, Calif.; Erik J. Norwood, 54, Framingham, Mass.; Roberto Rene Rodriguez, 24, Haverhill, Mass.; Rudy J. Mahotiere, 33, Lowell, Mass.; William W. Aho, 59, Lunenburg, Mass.; Aisha Herrera, 30, Lynn, Mass.; Paul F. Baptiste, 41, Methuen, Mass.; Ronan Lambert, 21, North Andover, Mass..