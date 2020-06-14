CONCORD -- Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALTON – Kristofer M. Danaher, 30; BARRINGTON – Joseph R. Gittings, 33; BRENTWOOD – Kyle W. Holloran, 31; BRISTOL – Melissa Karmine Brouillard, 47; BROOKLINE – Brian P. Olsen, 62; CAMPTON – Raymond S. Melanson, 30; CANTERBURY – Sean T. McAulay, 31; GILFORD – Leslie L. Lovely, 45; OSSIPEE – Jonathan D. Ames, 24; PEMBROKE – Ryan Matthew Phelps, 22; ROCHESTER – Ashley R. Rawson, 29; TROY – Benjamin R. Melanson, 23.
Out of state
Kayla R. Lee, 27, Montpelier, Idaho; Michael C. Vincent, 38, Orange, Mass.; Andrew Lay, 46, Rehoboth, Mass.; Brandon P. Bisson, 25, Acton, Maine; Stephanie Barbour, 30, North Waterboro, Maine; Jesse J. Milledge, 27, Rumford, Maine; Darren P. Tarbox, 25, West Newfield, Maine; Mary K. Duckett, 27, Portsmouth, R.I.