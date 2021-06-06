CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions.
Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement
ENFIELD – Quinten J. Forkas, 38; EPSOM – Thomas W. Young, 41; GOFFSTOWN – Hillary Anne Marquardt, 33; HUDSON – Lauren E. Pappas, 30; RAYMOND – Kristian D. Blackford, 22.
Out of state
Carl Douglas Jewell, 64, Pompano Beach, Fla.; Michael Routier, 44, Haverhill, Mass.; Guy C. Hafford, 26, Shrewsbury, Mass.; Andrea Matiario Dubois, 35, Lebanon, Maine; William D. Reinhold, 35, Corfu, N.Y.