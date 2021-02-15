CONCORD — Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated convictions. Please note the actual date of conviction may have preceded this announcement.
ALEXANDRIA – John William Doepel II, 21; AMHERST – Isabel S. Cullen, 19, and Joshua Rady Rizzo, 19; ATKINSON – Daniel J. Rapisarda, 22; BARRINGTON – Michael S. Bisson, 52; BOW – Patricia Ann Dusik, 70; BRENTWOOD – Christen M. Doucet, 55; BRISTOL – Scott J. Macleod, 55; BROOKFIELD – Dezmyn James Gauthier, 19; CENTER CONWAY – Joshua M. Brown, 23; CENTER HARBOR – Madelyn Symonds Paquette, 65; CHESTER – Brian K. Healey Jr., 35; CONCORD – Charles W. Lemahieu, 52, Dennis Ronald Bourque, 66, Drew Alexander Marois, 24, Harry G. Charcalis, 55, Kimberly A. Smith, 43, Spencer J. Rak, 24, and Taras W. Kucman, 62; CONWAY – Evan M. Lucy, 63; CTR SANDWICH – Audrey L. Calley, 59; DERRY – Ronald E. Wedge, 50, and Trace M. Parnell, 25; DOVER – Robyn Orfield, 43; FARMINGTON – Lyndsey M. Giles, 35; FRANKLIN – Steven Jeffery Haskins, 50; FREMONT – Dyon M. Cummings, 55; GRANTHAM – Jonathan W. Moulton, 37 and Travis K. Hastings, 24; HAMPTON – Emmalyn G. Sullivan, 27, Gillian E. Coombs, 67, and Leo Scott Murray, 68; HENNIKER – Patrick A. Boswell, 26; HILLSBORO – Warren E. Cobb, 52; HUDSON – Jessica J. Miller, 44; KEENE – Downey J. Page, 49, and Hunter G. Singer, 24; KENSINGTON – Frank R. Ouellette III, 25; KINGSTON – Chester Sylvester, 34; LACONIA – Anthony M. Adaschik, 28, and Braden C. Reed, 21; LEBANON – Seth M. Daleb, 31; LEE – Melissa A. Curley, 39; LISBON – Michael S. Clough, 26; LITTLETON – Brett Joseph Hagan, 25; MANCHESTER – Benjamin R. Hopps, 36, David Paul Baron, 33, Donald J. Gallant, 62, Jeremiah Matthew Gauthier, 37, Michael H. Rourk, 62, William M. Parker, 59, and Yuliana A. Ruiz Rojas, 24; MARLBOROUGH – Todd M. Tobin, 44; MERRIMACK – Jody A. Boulanger, 39; NASHUA – Laban K. Wanjiku, 38, Michael J. Boisvert, 38, Nathaniel Diaz-Rua, 49, and Sayira Muriel, 48; NEWTON –Bryent A. Leighton, 27, Mark D. Rogers, 49, and Patricia Ann Seay, 64; OSSIPEE – Michael A. Krol, 57; PEMBROKE – Vianca R. Gonzalez, 34; PENACOOK – Hunter M. Edwards, 20, and Joshua William Tiberi-Martin, 30; PLYMOUTH – David E. Porter Jr., 37; PORTSMOUTH – Douglas W. Sparks Jr., 26; RAYMOND – Robert Alan Wickey, 69; ROCHESTER – Elizabeth L. White, 34, and Rashawn M. English, 34; ROLLINSFORD – Travis M. Hunt, 37; RUMNEY – Alicia A. Bates, 32; SALEM – Daniel R. Heath, 30, Idalys Rodriguez, 22, Jeffrey E. Binda, 49, and Melanie M. Young, 30; WILTON – Michael Major Charron, 62; WINCHESTER – Russell Hunt Taylor, 64; WOLFEBORO – Owen F. Richard, 24; WOLFEBORO FALLS – Sarah Jane Kelley Ford, 44.
Out of state
Dustin A. Robillard, 32, Griswold, Conn.; Alex D. Putney, 26, Billerica, Mass.; Shariff N. Johnson, 42, Boston, Mass.; Ashley Joseph, 26, Brewster, Mass.; Rodrigo M. Montemor, 37, Lawrence, Mass.; Martin Ayala, 43, Lowell, Mass.; Seth M. Smart, 28, Seekonk, Mass.; Kayla M. Charles, 30, Brownfield, Maine; Vincent Wayne King, 72, Gettysburg, Pa.; Jackelyn Capp, 32, Lemoyne, Pa.; Eduardo Hernandez Flores, 25, Midlothian, Va.; Robert M. Frenier, 63, Burlington, Vt.