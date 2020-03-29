CONCORD -- Director of Motor Vehicles Elizabeth A. Bielecki has released the following list of driving while intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALLENSTOWN – Jillian M. Connor, 36; ATKINSON – Andrew Paul Russell, 46; BELMONT – Kylee A. Powers, 24; BOW – Lindsey Bayla Segal-Bator, 30; BROOKLINE – Marc M. Riendeau, 38; COLEBROOK – Michael Larry Newell Jr., 18; CONCORD – Jonathan L. Metzger, 37, and Raymond Punturieri, 31; GEORGES MILLS – Michael Adam Hunter, 57; GLEN – Kristofor Lawson Kebler, 37; GOFFSTOWN – Brian L. Bellingham, 27; HOLLIS – Heather S. Armhold, 35, and Timothy S. Walker, 47; HOPKINTON – Kenneth T. Andrew, 22; HUDSON – Justin Steven Zerbinopoulos, 32; LANCASTER – Casimir Dziegelewski, 36; MANCHESTER - Alex M. Ortiz, 28, Dezeray F. Ferretti, 28, and Mark Robert Lacerte, 55; MEREDITH – Mary V. Ballou, 51, MONROE – Rebecca Christie Matysiak, 46; NASHUA – Charlene T. Olson, 36, Gabrielle Marie Russell, 26, and Javier Diaz, 46; NEW LONDON – Ronald R. Parenteau, 32; OSSIPEE – Stephanie J. Beckwith, 47; PORTSMOUTH – Shayna L. Derochemont, 38; ROCHESTER – Noah Charles Tordrup, 27; SANDOWN – Craig E. Murray, 34; SULLIVAN – Andrea Marie Whitcomb, 52; SWANZEY – Rene Paquette Hammond, 51; TAMWORTH – Shawn E. Bissonnette, 48; WASHINGTON – Daniel P. Vincent, 32; WINCHESTER – Joshua C. Cole, 25.
Out of state
Michael A. Drouin, 41, Dracut, Mass.; Julissa Pinckney, 28, Haverhill, Mass.; Jonathan W. Roman, 42, Lawrence, Mass.; William Dunlop, 29, Marblehead, Mass.; Ronald Ellis Couming, 57, N. Billerica, Mass.; Conner Benson, 22, Springfield, Vt.