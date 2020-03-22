CONCORD – The Director of Motor Vehicles, Elizabeth A. Bielecki, has released the following list of Driving While Intoxicated revocations. Please note the actual date of revocation may have preceded this announcement.
ALTON – Brandon Detomasi, 27; CONCORD – Cameron M. Heatley, 23, and James D. Gilbert, 49; CONWAY – Cynthia A. Emelo, 52, and Daniel Vincent Curry, 35; DANVILLE – Joseph H. Musso, 62; DERRY – Catherine White, 65, Melissa A. Ewell, 40, and Michelle C. Turcotte, 37; DOVER – Paul E. Dibenedetto Jr., 52; GOFFSTOWN – Jeffrey T. Sweeney, 59; HOLDERNESS – Madison Marie Sharpe, 22; HOLLIS – Makenzie K. White, 25; HUDSON – Heidi Heselbarth Novack, 27, and Lindsey Flaherty, 25; INTERVALE – Courtney T. Chase, 26; LACONIA – D. Ann Marie Kuehn, 48; LINCOLN – Timothy E. Tewksbury, 36; LITCHFIELD – Karen L. Gallagher, 49; LONDONDERRY – Steven Joseph Pestka, 61; MANCHESTER – Brendan D. Paratore, 25, Colin A. Mitchell, 62, and Mornique M. N. Dicey, 26; MASON – Martha R. Ardito, 40; MERRIMACK – Allyson C. Lowry, 21; NASHUA – Brian J. Antonucci, 42; NEWINGTON – Scott A. Como, 27; NEWMARKET – Emily L. Wyman, 49; PORTSMOUTH – Corinne Guyett Norris, 58; RAYMOND – Daniel J. Wronski, 24; SANBORNTON – Kara Louise Lamontagne, 50; STRATHAM – Raiden Richard Bento-Wittman, 18; SULLIVAN – Donald J. Robar, 51; SWANZEY – Aaron P. Laundry, 36; TAMWORTH – Nicholas Louis Lylis Jr., 27; W. LEBANON – Joseph Mark Gaines, 52,
Out of state
Justin A. Tarani, 23, Billerica, Mass.; Shawnna L. Donahue, 33, Chelmsford, Mass.; Miguel A. Segura, 61, Lawrence, Mass.; Joseph Puccio, 66, Malden, Mass.; Annette Ellenwood, 66, Methuen, Mass.; Matthew Dolan, 30, Eliot, Maine; Brianne C. Dunleavy, 32, Fryeburg, Maine; John Lovell, 49, Maidstone, Vt.